I was stunned after an irate driver phoned my farm complaining about age-old tradition of cows crossing road
Watch farmer Margaret Lees explain her shock at an irate driver phoning her farm shop to complain about her crossing her herd of cows over the road - an age-old tradition she says is well-loved and frequently photographed by locals.
A farmer was left stunned when an irate motorist blasted their 60-year-old tradition of moving cattle across a road as “inconsiderate” to commuters.
Margaret Lees, 53, whose in-laws started Park Farm in Walmersley, Greater Manchester, in 1958, moves her cows to their pasture twice a day between April and October. And she says many locals love seeing her 50-strong dairy herd and their calves spend five minutes crossing Manchester Road in the village.
But last week, the brief pause in