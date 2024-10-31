Watch the moment drink driver Matthew Wootten, who was almost three times over the legal alcohol limit, smashes into the gates of the Prime Minister’s country house - causing over £38k of damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic CCTV shows the moment a drink driver smashed into the gates of the Prime Minister’s country house - causing over £38,000 of damage.

On June 25 2024, shortly before the general election, when Rishi Sunak was PM, Matthew Wootten was driving along Missenden Road in Aylesbury. Instead of following the bend in the road, he ‘deliberately’ steered towards Victory Gate at the entrance to the Chequers estate. Wootten made no attempt to slow down and smashed through the 80-year-old oak gates - significantly damaging them and seriously injuring himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several cans of alcohol were discovered in Wootten’s car, and he was found to be almost three times over the drink drive limit with a blood alcohol reading of 221 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Drink driver Matthew Wootten crashes into the gates of the Prime Minister’s country house. | Crown Prosecution Service

Wootten pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, damaging property being reckless as to whether life is endangered, and driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit.

On October 30, at Reading Crown Court, Matthew Wootten, 44, of Great Kimble, was sentenced to a total of 32 months' imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for 40 months.