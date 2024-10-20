This video More videos

This shocking footage shows an alleged attack on restaurant staff, after a dispute over paying a bill.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage (click to play above) shows a man and a woman fighting workers at a restaurant, following an alleged dispute over a bill. A man in a red top and a woman in a black top can be seen, in the video above, in a confrontation with staff, who then try to get them to leave.

As they exit she can be seen throwing glasses and cutlery before removing a tabletop and smashing it on the floor, at La Bella Vista restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Rude and disrespectful’ to staff

Emilia Esposito, administration manager at the Italian restaurant, told SWNS about the ordeal. She said: "During the course of the meal they were acting strange - refusing to make eye contact and asking for off-menu items. They also asked for their drinks to be extra strong. They became increasingly rude and disrespectful to us throughout the meal.”

Glass smashed and staff left with bruises

The couple ‘complained’ that the food was ‘disgusting’, adding that they weren’t going to pay - but when the staff insisted they should pay then the couple became aggressive.

“The man went after our boss and attacked him. He came around the back of the bar and started pushing him. The woman then picked up and smashed our glass tabletops out the front of the restaurant. Our boss has visible cuts on his face, the staff have bruises from where they were trying to defend the restaurant and our boss.”

Video grab from this shocking footage shows an alleged attack on restaurant staff - in a dispute over paying a bill at La Bella Vista in Hastings, East Sussex. | La Bella Vista / SWNS

She described it as ‘scary’. Restaurant manager Kat Cmokova told the BBC: "My colleagues keep coming up to me to tell me they found more bruises overnight. They are black and blue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant, which is in St Leonards-on-Sea, near Hastings in East Sussex, also posted about the incident on Instagram.

Bailed

Sussex Police said a 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault, and assault.

She has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Officers are still trying to identify a further suspect.

The force said: "On Saturday (October 12), at around 5.40pm, officers responded to a report of a woman and man fighting with staff and damaging property inside a restaurant in Grand Parade, St Leonards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A further report was made to police that a weapon had also been used to threaten staff following a dispute over payment of their bill.

"Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman from Crawley nearby in Saxon Street on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault, and assault. She was taken to custody, and has since been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries."