Watch the moment a dad’s new Ford Ranger exploded into a fireball - with thick smoke billowing across three lanes of a packed motorway.

Shocking footage shows the moment a dad’s new Ford Ranger pick-up truck exploded into a huge fireball on a busy motorway.

On October 11, Daniel Adkins, 40, was driving his step-dad and younger brother to work in the £29,000 vehicle when it started to break down.

Daniel was able to move onto the hard shoulder of the M5 and all three men leapt out the truck seconds before it was engulfed in flames. Thankfully, they all escaped injury.

Fire crews putting out Daniel's flaming Ford Ranger. | Daniel Adkins / SWNS

Two lanes at junction six near Worcester were closed for hours while firefighters tackled the fire.

Daniel, from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, bought the 2021 registered Ford on September 10.

He said: “It [the truck] only had 29,000 miles on the clock and was still under warranty when it exploded.

“We all jumped out and ran up the hard shoulder and then it just went bang and exploded. I’ve never known anything like it. The heat from the flames was really intense.”

Daniel said Spa Motors Hereford, who sold him the car, told him to go through his insurance instead - who are sending out an investigator to assess the car.

A spokesperson for Spa Motors Hereford said: "We are currently corresponding with the customer in regards to the matter. We have no further comment to make."

A Ford spokesperson said: "The reasons for this incident would need to be investigated by the insurance company in the first instance. Ford is willing to support on third party investigations."