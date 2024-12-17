Chris McCausland chats with Strictly Come Dancing fans and poses for selfies outside Blackpool Tower

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 11:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

I went down to Blackpool Tower when Strictly Come Dancing was in the resort, and asked fans to predict the winner - and the majority were rooting for Chris McCausland to win the final.

Watch the moment when Strictly Come Dancing winner, Chris McCausland, met with fans outside Blackpool Tower. In the video above (click to play), the blind comedian can be seen signing autographs and taking selfies with members of the public in the street.

Chris McCausland poses for selfies outside Blackpool Tower during Strictly Come Dancing visit.Chris McCausland poses for selfies outside Blackpool Tower during Strictly Come Dancing visit.
Chris McCausland poses for selfies outside Blackpool Tower during Strictly Come Dancing visit. | Lucinda Herbert / Shots! TV

The short video clip above also shows several Strictly Come Dancing fans being asked to predict who would win the final - and they overwhelmingly said Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell as their favourites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I’ve got two eyes and I couldn’t dance like [Chris]’

One person in the queue outside Blackpool Tower last month, who was rooting for stand-up comedian Chris - who is the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing - said: "I don't know how he does it. I've got two eyes and I couldn't dance like he does."

Chris having a natter.Chris having a natter.
Chris having a natter. | Lucinda Herbert

Another admitted that he’s ‘not the best dancer’ but still thought he would probably win the Glitterball in the Strictly final - which he won last night (14/12/2024).

The clip is part of a 12 minute video that looks at what happens when Strictly comes to Blackpool.

Where can I watch Strictly Fever Comes To Blackpool?

Strictly Fever Comes To BlackpoolStrictly Fever Comes To Blackpool
Strictly Fever Comes To Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert / Shots! TV

Watch the full 12 minute show about Strictly in Blackpool at this link - https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52689151/strictly-fever-comes-to-blackpool

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Strictly Fever Comes to Blackpool is sponsored by Hampton By Hilton. Blackpool's Hampton By Hilton is pet friendly, and ideally Situated for the Illuminations. It's the perfect place to stay for dance events at the Winter gardens & Blackpool Tower. Book your stay at https://www.hilton.com/

Related topics:Strictly Come DancingBlackpoolBlackpool TowerWinter GardensVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice