Abusive husband stabs wife so hard the knife snapped and tells cop 'I'm not bothered'

By Lucinda Herbert, Adam Dutton and Ben McVay
Published 15th Oct 2024, 17:16 GMT
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 05:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police body-cam footage shows the chilling moment an abusive husband who tried to brutally murder his wife told officers "I'm not bothered" as he was arrested.

Chilling footage (click to play above) shows the moment when an abusive husband, who stabbed his wife ‘so hard the knife broke’ tells police he’s ‘not bothered’.

Mark Taylor, 57, went on the run with his teenage son after stabbing his partner multiple times and locking her in the family home on February 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A court heard the attack by was so severe that the kitchen knife he was using snapped - but he carried on the ferocious assault after grabbing a second blade. Taylor then demanded she hand over her phone to him as she lay bleeding.

Taylor, of Baslow, was jailed for 23 years with a with a five-year extended sentence at the same court on Monday.

Abusive husband stabs wife so hard the knife snapped and tells cop 'I'm not bothered'Abusive husband stabs wife so hard the knife snapped and tells cop 'I'm not bothered'
Abusive husband stabs wife so hard the knife snapped and tells cop 'I'm not bothered' | swns

In a statement read out to the court Taylor’s now ex-wife wrote: “I have suffered and our lives have been truly devastated. I cannot return to our home due to the trauma. I cannot believe he left me on the floor dying after more than 30 years of marriage.”

Temporary Detective Constable Amber Holmes, of Derbyshire Police, said after the case: “This was a ferocious and sustained attack by Taylor on his wife who genuinely feared she was going to die.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mark Taylor jailed for attempted murderMark Taylor jailed for attempted murder
Mark Taylor jailed for attempted murder | SWNS

“After this incident she disclosed to police that she had been suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband for around 40 years including a previous incident involving a knife.

“It’s clear from the history and the actions of Taylor on this day that he posed a very real threat to his wife. I am pleased therefore that the judge has recognised the danger posed by Taylor with this extended sentence.”

Related topics:Mark TaylorPoliceDomestic AbuseKnife crime

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice