Watch the shocking moment when a teenager on a bike snatches a phone out of a stranger's hand in the street.

CCTV captures the moment a thief sneaks up from behind a woman and grabs a phone out of her hand, as she takes photos of her daughter. The 16-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been electronically tagged after pleading guilty to phone snatching.

Phone thief gets caught out

The teenager came to the attention of Metropolitan Police officers in Bethnal Green when he attempted to steal property. Officers stopped him and noticed he had thrown a phone. He was placed under arrest and the phone brought back to the police station.

The daughter set up an old iPhone to track the stolen phone and found it was located at Bethnal Green Police Station and arranged to pick it up. It was severely damaged due to it being thrown by the phone snatcher.

E-tagged with curfew

The juvenile pleaded guilty phone theft at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 May. He was electronically tagged and imposed a curfew to remain at his home for four months between 7pm and 7am. He is excluded from entering the City of London, Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea and Islington. The teenager’s parents or guardian also must pay £1,000 compensation to the victim.