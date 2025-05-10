Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In the video, an officer can be heard saying: "Crash, crash, crash. Other units to us please."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows the moment a dangerous driver crashed into a phone box - after reaching speeds of 100mph during a police chase.

Brandon Lee, 28, has been sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for two years and eight months, after he caused a woman life-changing injuries while recklessly driving a Ford Fiesta through Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee, of Forest Close, Horsham, failed to stop for police when he was caught doing 100mph in a 60mph zone.

Brandon Lee. | Sussex Police / SWNS

Officers pursued him, resulting in a high-speed chase, during which Lee drove on the wrong side of a carriageway.

He lost control on a bend and crashed into a phone box, causing his passenger life-changing injuries.

Lee was arrested and later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the case, Sergeant Joe McGregor, from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: "Lee’s driving was reckless and dangerous.

“We know that one in three collisions in Sussex occur because drivers are going too fast. Speeding is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"Lee is incredibly lucky that he did not cause a fatality that night, but this collision continues to have a lasting impact on the victim.

"We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads."