Julie says being married to a footballer often means moving at short notice, so she wanted to run a business that allowed for flexibility.

A fashion graduate runs a business turning people's own football shirts into puffer jackets.

Julie Herman, 30, is married to footballer Funso Ojo, 33, who has spent 10 seasons playing for the likes of Scunthorpe, Aberdeen, Wigan, Port Vale and now Shrewsbury.

Julie launched her fashion business, Rose Ojo, in August 2024.

Julie Herman with footballer husband Shrewsbury Town midfielder, Funso Ojo. | Julie Herman / SWNS

Her inspiration for her puffer jackets initially came from the NFL, where Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle, made her own personalised jacket from one of her husband's shirts.

Julie initially used old shirts from her husband's career - which were lying around the house - and upcycled them into brand new puffer vests, separating the front and the back of the shirt and using the sleeves for the collar.

Julie’s jackets cost £180 each, with them taking two days to make.

Julie is being kept busy by her current incoming orders, but says people are "still getting to hear of the brand" and hopes to expand further.

She envisages Rose Ojo having a life well beyond her husband's footballing career - with plans to move back to their native Belgium, as well as widening the range of items they produce.

Julie, from Antwerp, Belgium, but based in Nantwich, Cheshire, said: "I saw it in the NFL and thought it was really cool so wanted to try it. I wore it to a Port Vale game and got loads of compliments - people were asking where I got it from and so we decided to make a business out of upcycling shirts.

"I don’t want it to be [made] in factories. I just want to upcycle it myself. I know that it’s quality and that it will be something that the customers can wear for years. That is really important to me.”