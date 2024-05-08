Caught on CCTV: Bungling shoplifter drops knife as he stuffs bag with stolen booze

The CCTV footage captures the repeat shoplifter as he leaves a knife in a store, during a shoplifting spree. The video shows the knife fall out of the bungling thief’s trousers, as he puts his bag on his back to leave the OneStop convenience store. On Sunday afternoon (28 April), Soma Deasley, 36, entered OneStop in St Pauls Road, New England, concealed wine and confectionary in a rucksack and left the shop without attempting to pay. Police were called and officers carried out a search of the nearby area, where they found him turning onto Lincoln Road from St Pauls Road on a bike and arrested him on suspicion of theft from a shop and being possession of an offensive weapon.