Britain’s Got Talent: Serbat Troupe’s acrobatic stunt goes wrong as judges beg performers to stop
A Britain’s Got Talent’s act’s acrobatic stunt went wrong on the latest episode of the show (May 4).
Acrobatic group Serbat Troupe attempted a stunt where a man performed a one-handed handstand on another man’s head while he climbed up and down a ladder. The man walking up the ladder began to struggle and the handstanding man jumped off and landed on the floor.
Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli screamed with fear. Amanda said: "End it there, end it there!" The group continued and completed the stunt, and got four yeses from the judges.
Bruno said: "I nearly had a heart attack, you nearly killed me! I've never seen anything like it and I think it was brilliant!"
