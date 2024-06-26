This video More videos

Watch the terrifying moment the three-year-old climbs onto the railway track before a man jumps onto the track to lift him back onto the platform.

Rail bosses have released heart-stopping CCTV footage of three incidents involving children in a bid to highlight safety at train stations.

The CCTV footage shows an incident at Darlington Station where a young child falls in between the train and platform edge and a baby falling backwards out of a buggy when boarding a train at Newcastle Central Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also footage of the moment a young child climbed on to the tracks at Newark Northgate Station.

Boy, 3, is rescued from railway track by man at Newark Northgate Station. | LNER

LNER, which released the footage, said there so far in 2024 have been eight safety incidents involving children have been recorded at stations it manages.

The rail company said thankfully the incidents had only resulted in minor injuries, but the footage shows some could have had a much more serious outcome.

Warrick Dent, LNER’s Safety and Operations Director, said: “Travelling by train is one of the safest ways to travel and thankfully incidents like the ones captured on the CCTV are rare, but they do happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that travelling with children can be challenging. Navigating buggies and luggage through a busy station can be stressful. So, we want to make sure parents and carers are aware of the services we have available which can make their journey with us smoother and safer.”

LNER said it was highlighting the situation as part of its Rail Safety Week activities in a bit to prevent any similar incidents by drawing attention to the services available to parents and carers travelling with them, and the safety measures the train operator has put in place at its stations.

The company said it is committed to providing assistance to anyone who needs it, so help can be request on arrival at any of its eleven managed stations, or pre-booked online or over the phone through the Passenger Assist service.

LNER said every station has a waiting area, including London King’s Cross station which has a dedicated family lounge, so those travelling with youngsters can wait safely and minimise time at platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When at the platform, tactile surfaces and clear yellow markings provide a visual and physical alert to safe areas for customers to stand.

LNER said staff are also visible as every train arrives and departs and will provide guidance for customers about platform safety.

Station customer services assistant Olivia Timms was on duty when a child from the platform edge onto tracks.

“It was a really upsetting incident for the child and family and for customers and colleagues to witness. I think the fact a train came through the station at speed just seconds after emphasised just how awful the outcome could have been,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, everyone made it home safely that day and we want to make sure that happens every day.

“So, we’re asking customers travelling with children to please take care the station.