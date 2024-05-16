Footage shows the bizarre moment a reckless yob rides a moped inside a busy branch of JD Sports.

CCTV shows how a ‘brazen lout’ rode his moped into a shop, with hazard lights flashing. Kavan Conroy, 21, was spotted weaving between shoppers in the pedestrianised zone in a busy town centre. Conroy, who was not wearing a helmet and had no registration plate on the bike, brazenly rode inside JD Sports and drove around the shop entrance on March 21 this year.

Dangerous driver ‘kicked police officer in the face’

Police tracked Conroy, who has a string of convictions for theft and criminal damage, and he was arrested in Newcastle City Centre. After verbally abusing two officers he kicked a police officer in the face while he was in a police van. Conroy, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving, threatening behaviour, having no insurance, driving with no licence and assaulting an emergency worker.

Jailed and banned from driving

He was jailed for 11 months when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court last Friday (10/5) where he was also banned from driving. After the hearing, Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police, said: “Conroy’s actions were disgraceful on the day he carried out these offences and he is now rightly behind bars. He showed a complete disregard for the safety and welfare of others by riding a moped down a pedestrian area before going on to assault one our officers. It was extremely fortunate that someone was not seriously injured by Conroy and he now has time in prison to reflect on his actions.”