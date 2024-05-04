Alpacas spotted taking a stroll down a city centre street in bizarre video footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bizarre video footage shows two alpacas taking an afternoon walk along a city centre street.
Footage posted on X by Anne-Marie McNally shows two people leading the alpacas along Molesworth Street, Dublin, Ireland on April 11. People walking past the animals can be seen turning their heads as they notice the two alpacas, with some people stopping to take a photograph.
McNally told Storyful she spotted them while having a coffee with her friend.
X users recognised the animals from a farm called K2Alpacas, who also posted a video of the fluffy pair, called Stan and Paddy, on their Instagram story. The farm captioned the video: “Why take a bike when you can take an alpaca for a walk.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.