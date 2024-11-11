British Airways has announced it is cancelling flights to two destinations next year.

From late March in 2025, the airline giant is scrapping two of its major flight routes from Heathrow Airport. Flights have flown from the UK to Bahrain for 92 years and to Kuwait for 63.

However, services to both these countries will soon be cut. The routes are expected to be scrapped just weeks before the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix, a major event in the Formula One racing calendar that brings thousands of fans to the island nation. BA has claimed this is due to delays on receiving engine parts from Rolls-Royce.

A spokesperson for BA told The Sun: "We’re disappointed that we’ve had to make further changes to our schedule as we continue to experience delays to the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce – particularly concerning the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to our 787 aircraft. We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly, and we want to offer our customers the certainty they deserve for their travel plans."

BA apologised to those affected and said they are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of their partner airlines. They added: "We continue to work closely with Rolls-Royce to ensure the company is aware of the impact its issues are having on our schedule and customers, and seek reassurance of a prompt and reliable solution."

The airline said it has been working to ensure its aircraft are available to meet the needs of the flying schedule but it's no longer sustainable. The airline has already recently announced that its London Gatwick to New York route will be axed until 2025.

Rolls-Royce released a statement claiming they are aware that the supply issue is "affecting the whole aerospace industry." There are multiple ways to find out if BA is still flying to a certain destination, or you want to check if there have been further cancellations.

You can download the BA app which will give information about flight schedules and bookings. On the BA website you can also access company updates, news, as well as current flight information.