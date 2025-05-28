Two amazing romantic holiday getaways in the heart of beautiful Yorkshire

Check out these two romantic holiday getaways – in the heart of beautiful Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woolcombers is a unique rustic cottage that’s surrounded by stunning Wharfedale countryside with Ilkley just a one mile walk away across open fields.

With characterful features such as exposed stonework and wooden beams, this converted 18th century woolcombers shop comes with panoramic views and scenic walks across Ilkley Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directly outside the property, the pretty garden features a lawn, pebbled patio and bistro set so you can sit and make the most of this stunning spot.

Woolcombers (top) and Hardwick House Barn are available to book through Ingrid Flute's.

On the same private farmland is a beautiful 3-bedroom barn conversion called Hardwick House Barn that comes with stunning 5-star interiors and a bubbling hot tub.

Enjoy gorgeous views from the open-plan living space and throw open bi-fold kitchen doors to let the outside in.

Named one of the best places to live in 2025, Ilkley is a spa town near the Yorkshire Dales that is perfect for a spring getaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy tranquil strolls along the River Wharfe, a swim in the summer lido and a climb up to the iconic Cow and Calf Rocks in Ilkley Moor before enjoying a bite to eat at Betty's.

Woolcombers sleeps 2 guests and dog with prices starting at £364 for a 3-night break

Hardwick House Barn sleeps 6 guests and 2 dogs with prices starting at £1024 for a 3-night break

Both properties are available to book through Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages.

You can find full details of both properties at the website HERE