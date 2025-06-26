Full steam ahead for a break inside a converted Yorkshire railway station

Nestled in the heart of Yorkshire in a market town famed for its brewing, it was full steam ahead as we headed to a converted railway station for a relaxing break surrounded by glorious countryside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our destination was Masham, the quaint and much-visited home to both the Theakston and Black Sheep breweries, situated deep in the Ure Valley.

We were headed for Masham Old Station, a holiday park and camp site situated a stone’s throw from the town itself and which has been developed out of the region’s former railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating between 1875 and 1931 for passenger traffic, it then continued for freight use until 1963 before finally closing.

Reporter Darren Burke and partner Giulia Savini stayed at The Old Station in Masham, a converted railway station.

Roll forward more than sixty years and the station site is now home to a beautifully restored collection of buildings as well as a caravan park, camp site, BBQ glamping cabins and four luxury holiday cottages.

Our accommodation for our three night break was Leeds No. 1 – all the cottages have railway themed names – and from the moment we arrived, we knew it was the perfect spot to get away from it all.

A comfotable lounge – decked out with nostalgic railway memorabila – led to an open plan dining area and modern kitchen, with all mod cons – including a slimline dishwasher, microwave, induction hob and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All on one level, the spaciously high roofs have crafted beams – and it was a joy to sit outside and enjoy breakfast on the patio.

Darren and Giulia outside Ripon Cathedral.

With two bedrooms – one of which had a truly enormous king size bed – Masham Old Station is perfect for couples, families and groups of friends looking to enjoy a few days in the countryside.

And you’ll not be disappointed in the shower – perhaps one of the most powerful I’ve ever enjoyed – and with easy temperature controls, it was perfect for cooling off during the recent sticky weather.

A welcoming pack of eggs, coffee, tea, Wensleydale cheese and crackers was a beautiful touch as we explored and found our bearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small, family run touring site was busy throughout the weekend, with campers in their camper vans making the most of the sunshine.

The lounge inside Leeds No. 1 at Masham Old Station.

The park offers a heated toilet and shower block, electric hook-ups, water and fire points – and there’s a cafe on site too.

Completed in 2022, the cottages, built on the site of the old station coal bunkers – are the perfect base from which to explore the Yorkshire Dales, with Ripon and Fountains Abbey a short drive away, with other attractions such as Jervaulx Abbey, quirky garden folly The Forbidden Corner – and of course – the world famous Brymor ice cream parlour – also nearby.

Masham itself is of course home to a huge market square, lined with pubs, cafes, sweet shops, an ever popular fish and chip shop as well as gift shops and vintage emporiums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is of course also famous as the home to two of Britain’s best known and best-loved breweries – Theakston, which is still churning out its most-popular brand Old Peculier, and the nearby Black Sheep, established by a member of the Theakston family and which has carved out a signifcant chunk of the UK real ale market with its wonderfully tasty brews.

The open plan kitchen offers all mod cons.

Getting to grips with ales from both breweries is a must – and with the sun beating down on the square, there were plenty using the chance to quaff a glass or two!

We used Masham Old Station as the perfect base to explore from.

The A6108 which runs through Masham connects up to Ripon, Richmond and Leyburn, across the moors and the valleys of Swaledale and Wensleydale – and many of the places you will want to visit are dotted along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include the aforementioned Jervaulx Abbey, the ruins of which are privately owned – and make for a truly tranquil and calming spot to enjoy the splendour of the region.

Less tranquil, but bags of fun, is The Forbidden Corner, a slightly deranged family theme park – full of tunnels, mazes, labyrinths, quirky follies – and even a building which burps as it swallows you up.

That’s not to mention a distinctly creepy family tomb – adorned with rattling coffins and skulls – and plenty of tricks and surprises along the way.

A perfect place from which to explore Masham and the Yorkshire Dales.

You’ll be sure to get wet – and enjoy bags of fun at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No visit to the Dales is complete without a trip to Brymor, the family run dairy farm which serves up some of Britain’s best ice cream.

There’s a truly staggering array of weird and wonderful flavours to choose from – and half the fun is deciding what to have from the dozens on offer.

When you’ve made your choice, you can sit outside and soak up the country air – and even check out the rabbits, goats, Shetland pony and donkeys in the adjoining petting zoo.

If you want something a little more lively and busy, Ripon, the main city in the region, is the place to head to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centred around a huge market square, when we attended, a lively and bustling artisan fayre was in full flow – with everything from flowers, coffee, spicy sauces, artwork and much more on offer.

The gem in Ripon’s crown is of course its magnificent cathedral, which towers over the city.

Reached by a quaint little street lined with antiques shops, coffee parlours and cafes, its facade is truly breathtaking – and its well worth a peek inside to see the crypt, the oldest part of any catherdal in the UK.

In God’s Own County, there’s always something new to enjoy and explore – and you’ll never be disappointed by the incredible views around every corner.

Masham Old Station is available to book through Yorkshire Holiday Cottages HERE

For further details call 01765 452516 or email [email protected]