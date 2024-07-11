Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cheaper train travel across TransPennine Express (TPE) routes is now easier than ever as Seatfrog extends its ‘Secret Fare’ scheme, allowing people to book just 48 hours before departure.

New journeys from Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds have also been added, giving customers even more choice.

Seatfrog offers Secret Fare in partnership with TPE on several train routes. By being flexible about the time they travel, customers can benefit from savings of up to 50%* on[LH1] TPE Advance Standard tickets. Customers can choose a morning, afternoon, or evening slot, but the exact time of the journey is confirmed 24 hours before departure.

Tickets can be purchased up to just 48 hours before their journey, giving customers even more flexibility. The new train routes include Manchester to Carlisle, Manchester to Lancaster and Leeds to Middlesborough. These are in addition to routes Secret Fare is already offered on, which include Manchester to Newcastle, Liverpool to York and Newcastle to Leeds.

Extra routes added make ‘Secret Fare’ the perfect destination for train travel at up to half the price.

Iain Griffin, CEO and co-founder at Seatfrog, comments, “Secret Fare has been a great success since its inception, and we’re excited to extend it further. We’re redefining train travel by offering affordable, flexible options that benefit customers and the environment, and a big part of that is making it as easy as possible to use.

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director for TPE, said: “Working with Seatfrog allows us to offer customers even more flexible and affordable options, and we’re really pleased we can extend the routes Secret Fare is offered on. We want our customers to have greater choices, which means exploring innovative options like this.

The new routes are:

● Manchester-Carlisle

● Manchester-Penrith

● Manchester-Oxenholme

● Manchester-Lancaster

● Manchester-Brough

● Manchester-Selby

● Liverpool/Liverpool South Parkway/Warrington Central/Birchwood/Manchester-Meadowhall

● Liverpool/Liverpool South Parkway/Warrington Central/Birchwood/Manchester-Scunthorpe/Barnetby/Grimsby/Cleethorpes

● Liverpool South Parkway/Warrington Central/Birchwood-Doncaster

● Leeds-Middlesbrough/Thornaby/Redcar Central/Saltburn

● Manchester-Thirsk/Northallerton/Thornaby/Redcar Central/Saltburn

● Liverpool/Manchester-Darlington/Durham/Chester-le-Street

Serving more than 85 stations across the North and into Scotland, including Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and York, TPE operates over 300 services every weekday, equating to over 23 million passenger journeys each year.

Since its inception in 2018, Seatfrog has already saved consumers more than £80m across 3,400+ destinations. It is the only place where tickets can be bought for the best price, upgraded to first class and changed to a different train in a few taps.