10 spectacular cottages to enjoy a break at in Yorkshire in 2025

With Christmas out of the way and a whole new year ahead of us, it's no surprise that January is the most popular month for booking a holiday cottage – and here are ten of the best in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire travel experts Ingrid Flute's have compiled a list of the most viewed properties on their booking website last year.

Here are the 10 most popular cottages from 2024 which include which include romantic and dog-friendly options along with luxury holiday homes with a hot tub that have room for the whole family.

1 Browcote Cottage - a dramatic cliff-top retreat near Ravenscar with stunning coastal views.

1 Browcote Cottage offers one of the most spectacular views in Yorkshire.

Cliff Cottage - a Whitby holiday home with a roof terrace where you can sit and watch fishing boats in the harbour below.

Lower Gill Farmhouse - a stone farmhouse with shared swimming pool, games room and tennis court.

Barn Owl's Nest – a romantic barn conversion nestled high in the North York Moors

Harriet Hannah's Cottage - a period property near the beach in Whitby

2 Railway Cottages - classic stone cottage on the historic Settle to Carlisle line

Church Beck Retreat - luxury cottage with a spa area in the garden

The Stables at Airy Hill Manor - a 5-star Whitby holiday home with hot tub and tiki bar

The Foldyard - a complex of properties on a working farm for up to 14 people

Paddy Waddell's Rest – a bijou bolthole in the North York Moors for couples or solo travellers

From romantic retreats that are far from the madding crowd to large properties for an extended family gathering, there are many Yorkshire cottage options for a 2025 staycation.

All the cottages featured are available to book for a 2025 break through Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Holidays with full availability and pricing available on the website.

About Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Holiday Cottages

Providing holiday homes in Yorkshire since the 1970s, Ingrid Flute’s have handpicked cottages in lovely locations like Whitby, Pickering, Hawes and Scarborough.

Whether guests are looking for a romantic getaway to the dramatic Dales or a family holiday to the Yorkshire Coast, they will find more than 1200 cottages dotted across Yorkshire with more than half of them dog-friendly.

