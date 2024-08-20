Parrie Limps and Banny Hols? Overseas tourists baffled by British slang

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A host of new abbreviations are sweeping the nation - leaving millions of Brits utterly confused as they have no idea what the likes of ‘Savvy B’ (Sauvignon Blanc), ‘Panny D’ (pandemic) and ‘Jackie P’ (jacket potato) mean.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Most people over the age of 50 don’t have a clue about the new phrases which are being increasingly used by millennials and Gen Z in face-to-face conversations, on phone and video calls or across social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And 45 per cent of ALL ages admit being in the dark over trendy abbreviations such as 'Holijobs' (holiday work), 'Cozzie Livs' (the cost of living) and 'Banny Hols' (bank holiday).

A Jackie P.

New research by Evan Evans, a tour company that offers high-quality guided tours, experiences and attractions around Britain, has today revealed the new English language is also baffling overseas tourists visiting the UK - and has even led some to call for a new phrase guide to be handed over to help with the problem.

The company, which was recently awarded Tripadvisor ‘Travellers’ Choice Awards Winner 2024’ , says a blog post on British slang words on its website is the most viewed page – so has introduced a new blog guide on abbreviations to help both UK and overseas tourists.

Even a third of millennials confess the phrases - popularised by social media influencers - are utterly confusing, with just 5 percent saying they know ‘Corrie Nash’ was used as a term for the King's Coronation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK TikTokers including @MegSays (18.8K followers) have been quick to share their favourite abbreviations, with ‘Genny Lec’, ‘Platty Joobs’ and ‘Corrie Nash’ coming up tops. While @JeffThurn (74.3K followers), shared a video on abbreviations for Americans in the UK, commenting: “Brits love abbreviation, especially with the letter Z. For example, sorry becomes soz, holiday becomes holz, if your name is Gary, you might be known as Gaz… the list honestly goes on, and I kind of think it’s adorable.”

The survey also found:

43 percent of 55-64, 51 percent of 65+ and even 31 percent of 35–44-year-olds say the rising popularity of such abbreviations is 'confusing for people of my generation'

32 percent insist 'it is confusing for everyone'

30 percent concede it must be confusing for people trying to learn English and 27 percent believe it could be harmful as it's bound to be very confusing for tourists

A third of those over 45 dismiss them as 'stupid terms invented by young people', while a quarter say 'sometimes I hear people using modern slang and I’ve no idea what they’re on about'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in ten Brits even suggest tourists 'should be handed a phrase guide containing these abbreviations when they arrive in the UK these days'

Kayon Hibbert, Guide Manager of Evan Evans, said: “The English language has been continually evolving over many hundreds of years, and it’s fascinating to see how common words and phrases are being developed in the 2020s thanks to social media.

“Our tour guides are always asked what certain words mean; we also realised a blog post on our website about British slang words had become the most searched and viewed page - with overseas tourists getting in touch before they visit the UK. This is why Evan Evans has introduced a new British abbreviation blog guide to help.

“Brits have always loved a good abbreviation – the challenge for tourists who don’t live here, and clearly lots of people who do, is to keep up with the latest words and phrases popularised by influencers on social media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google Trends figures confirm how people are increasingly taking to the internet to work out the new abbreviations: ‘Cossie Livs meaning’ has increased by over 60% over the last 12 months, ‘Genny Lec’ searches jumped by 100% from between May and July this year, and ‘Banny Hols’ searches increased by 100% from July 28th-3rd Aug to Aug 4th-10th.

Top 15 Most Confusing Modern-Day Abbreviations (starting from least understood):

Mon G P = Monaco Grand Prix

Panny D = Pandemic

Jackie P = Jacket Potato

Corrie Nash = King's Coronation

Parrie Limps = Paris Olympics

Notty Carns = Notting Hill Carnival

Genny Lec = General Election

Menty B = Mental Breakdown

Banny Hols = Bank Holiday

Savvy B = Sauvignon Blanc

Holijobs = Holiday Job

Cozzie Livs = Cost of Living

Platty Joobs = Platinum Jubilee

Spenny = Expensive

Holibobs = Holiday

Evan Evans offers multiple guided and private tour experiences to attractions across the country. From the likes of Buckingham Palace & Windsor Castle as venues for a ‘Corrie Nash’ and ‘Platty Joobs’, to a visit to Westminster via the Harry Potter London Walking Tour and getting up close to 10 Downing Street where the ‘Genny Lec’ results played out Churchill War Rooms Tour. To find out more, travel seekers can visit www.evanevanstours.com