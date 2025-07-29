Doncaster bus operator's journey assistance cards help everyone get out and about
Stagecoach’s drivers have an outstanding reputation for helping vulnerable customers, but not all specific needs are obvious or visible, so a Journey Assistance Card can give the information to make sure you get the extra assistance you need. The cards read:
- Please be patient I am visually impaired
- Please give me time to sit in case I fall down
- Please speak slowly and face me to help me hear better
- Please count my change for me
- Please be patient I am deaf
- Please tell me when we reach my stop...
- Please speak slowly I am hard of hearing
- Please be patient I have a hidden disability
- Please be patient I have difficulty speaking
- Please scan my pass for me
- Please help me find a seat
- Please let me know when we get to...
If you are, or if you know, a bus passenger who would benefit from an Assistance Card, they can order them online and they are completely free. Just look up “Stagecoach Journey Assistance Cards” in a search engine, or else go to: stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/journey-assistance-cards
Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “Our Drivers pride themselves on offering the best possible service, but we know that sometimes our customers can be nervous to explain what they need, so our Journey Assistance Cards can really help to make the journey that bit easier.
“Don’t forget: we’ve got you – get on board with an assistance card and we will give you the help you need to have an effortless and comfortable journey.”
-- To find out whether you are eligible for over-60’s bus pass and to apply for one, go to: stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/concessionary-travel-over-60s-bus-pass