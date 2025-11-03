Upcoming champion from Doncaster shines in Italy: Dorian Malek secures third in international debut

In October, fresh off his birthday celebrations, Dorian travelled to Italy’s renowned South Garda Karting Circuit to take part in the Easykart International Grand Final — his first-ever international race. Against some of the best young drivers in the world, he put in a stunning performance to finish 3rd overall.

Making His Mark on the World Stage

The Easykart International Grand Final attracts top racers from across Europe and beyond. Despite this being Dorian’s first time competing outside the UK, he showed incredible skill and determination throughout the weekend.

In an interview with Polski Karting magazine, Dorian reflected on the achievement, saying: “I’m super happy to stand on the podium in such a tough world final. The competition was really strong, so finishing third in the world feels amazing.”

He added that he “fell in love with the track from the first lap”, showing his passion for the Italian circuit where his international journey began.

A Rising Star in the Daniel Ricciardo Series

Back home, Dorian competes in the Daniel Ricciardo Series UK, a competitive karting championship named after the Formula 1 driver. This season, he narrowly missed the top spot, finishing second in the championship, just a few points shy of first place — a testament to his growing consistency and skill behind the wheel.

From Local Circuits to Global Dreams

Dorian’s love for racing began when he was just 10 years old, and he’s been chasing the dream ever since. Over the past five years, his dedication has seen him rise quickly through the ranks, earning recognition both in the UK and internationally.

But for Dorian, this is only the beginning. His long-term ambition is clear:

“My dream is to become a professional driver and one day race for McLaren Formula 1.”

Looking for Local Support

Like many young athletes with big dreams, Dorian is now looking for sponsors and supporters to help him continue competing on the international stage. Racing at this level comes with significant costs — from travel and equipment to race entry fees and maintenance — and for Dorian, every bit of support makes a difference.

“I’m working hard every day to improve and get closer to my goals,” Dorian shared. “But competing internationally costs a lot of money, and without sponsorship, it’s difficult to reach the next level.”

He hopes that the Doncaster community and local businesses will get behind his journey, helping him take the next big step in his racing career.

A Doncaster Talent to Watch

Dorian’s journey from local kart tracks to international podiums shows what can happen when talent meets determination. As he continues to represent Doncaster on the world stage, he’s not just chasing his own dream — he’s inspiring a new generation of young drivers to follow theirs.

You can follow his progress and updates on Instagram @dorian_malek.racing and Facebook Dorian Malek.

A more detailed driver portfolio can also be requested by contacting him directly through either platform.

1 . Contributed Dorian Malek pictured above in his racing gear supporting all sponsors. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Dorian Malek secures second place in his debut at the 2021 British Indoor Karting Championship (BIKC) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Dorian Malek proudly represents local sponsor Happy Gardens, featuring their logo on the back of his racing suit. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Dorian Malek celebrating a victory by following in the footsteps of Daniel Ricciardo doing a shoey after winning a race in the Daniel Ricciardo Series. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales