UK Energi-sponsored Josh Berry secures place on Golf DP World Tour

Josh Berry Secures Place on Golf DP World Tour

Doncaster’s very own Joshua Berry chipped in for a Birdie last Friday and became one of the 20 players to earn a DP World Tour card for 2026! We could not be prouder to sponsor this local lad in his steady rise to be part of one of the most prestigious golfing tours in the world

We recognised the potential in Josh when he was very young, and we decided to support him as much as we could – including being one of his sponsors.

Josh first picked up the clubs at the tender age of 9 and he’s been practicing every day ever since.

From those humble beginnings he went on to be one of the youngest players ever to qualify for the DP tour when he performed brilliantly in the Hotel Planner Tour last year.

In fact, Josh’s hero, Rory McIlroy is the only player to has picked up the DP Tour Card at a younger age.

In Josh’s own words: “It means everything to me to qualify, as I’ve been playing competitively and practising every day for the past ten years. It’s a dream come true.”

Josh won the Wee Wonders Championship at St Andrews in 2015, which earned him a place at the World Wee Wonders Championship at Pinehurst in North Carolina … and he’s just gone from strength to strength.

In 2017 England Men’s Performance Manager Steve Burnett said: “We don’t have many youngsters at 12 years of age making the squads. Josh was far more developed physically and ahead of players much older than him.”

Josh joined England’s Regional Squad and then, just three years later, moved into the England Boys’ Squad. By 16, he was in the England Men’s Squad, where he still is today.

Along with Josh’s victories, he’s had a few disappointments – but says that is what has inspired him to work hard and strive for excellence.

He says: “You get out what you put in. My dad says to me a lot: “The harder you work, the luckier you get,” and that’s something I think about a lot.

“Not getting picked in certain England squads, and others being better than you in the team, it spurs you on to want to get better. It’s such a competitive game and you can always do better. I’ve always worked hard but when you’re not picked, you’re almost playing with a chip on your shoulder which is good as it makes you want to prove yourself.

“Everyone at England Golf did a massive job in helping my progression, including coaches Steve Burnett, Gareth Jenkins, Rob Watts, Nick Soto, Graham Walker, Andrew Cruickshank (psychologist), Dan Coughlan (fitness) and Paul Ashwell – there’s too many to thank for helping them get me to where I am today.”

The Hotel Planner Tour season came to an end in Mallorca this week and saw 20 players earn their spot on the DP World Tour for 2026.

Josh is at number 13 in that list, which is an incredible achievement for a young man of his age.

We wish Josh all the best for next year and we’ll be with him every step of the way.