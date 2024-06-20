Talking Sport Now & Then: Dons' derby duel, Scarborough memories and Andy Murray

Dons' head coach Richard Horne.

In his latest column, Steve Hossack looks at Doncaster RLFC’s latest games, reminisces about days gone by involving Scarborough and looks ahead to the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to bounce back from their 52-0 Betfred Championship drubbing away to Toulouse last Saturday when they make the much shorter journey to Odsal Stadium to face Bradford Bulls this weekend (Sunday).

It didn’t help the Dons’ cause last weekend to be lacking three of their form players in winger Luke Briscoe, PNG international Watson Boas and former England international back-rower Brett Ferres

Briscoe’s knee injury gave fans’ favourite Tom Halliday the chance to press his claims on the wing in a much-changed back division. A regular in recent seasons, Halliday has found himself on the sidelines since the arrival of former Super League star Bureta Faraimo.

"Obviously Tom wants to be playing but he understands that he’s got two powerful wingers ahead of him," said head coach Richard Horne.

“Luke, in particular, has been outstanding and has been a fantastic signing for us. He’s great with the group and a big leader on and off the field. His efforts bringing the ball out of yardage have been phenomenal."

Bradford will go into the game on the back of an impressive 36-18 win up at Whitehaven and will start favourites to take the spoils on Sunday.

Despite only picking up one point from their last three games, the Dons have only dropped one place – seventh to eighth – but are now only one point clear of the five teams below. They, in turn, are six points ahead of bottom club Dewsbury who look to be on course for an immediate return to League One.

With a testing run of games on the road before returning to the Eco-Power Stadium at the end of July, the fear is that the Dons could find themselves in the relegation zone prior to entertaining Barrow.

* I had forgotten that Scarborough were the first side to be promoted to the Football League from the Conference, back in 1987 until I saw the feat highlighted on a plaque on the town’s Marine Drive last week.

I did remember that the Seasiders often proved something of a bogey side for Doncaster Rovers during the time both clubs played in the Football League and the Conference. They certainly finished above Rovers in the table on a number of occasions including the first time they crossed swords in the 1988-89 season when the Seasiders finished fifth in Division Four and Rovers second bottom.

Lee Turnbull scored in both games the following season as Rovers banked four points from the two games despite again finishing below their Yorkshire rivals. Scarbough again finished above Rovers in the 1991-92 campaign despite veteran striker Alan Worboys helping avenge a 1-0 away defeat in the return at Belle Vue.

Long-serving Colin Douglas was on target in a 4-2 home win in the new-look Division Three in 1992-93 as Rovers bagged four points only to finish second-best again. Rovers had to wait until the 1994-95 campaign to finish above their Yorkshire rivals, Graeme Jones scoring the winner in the last home game of the season. Scottish striker Colin Cramb bagged a brace as Rovers completed their first double over Scarborough the following season. But Rovers lost both games in the next two seasons en-route to Conference football.

Scarborough also found themselves playing in the Conference in 1999-2000 and took four points off Rovers as they again finished higher.

Rovers gave their fans an extra Christmas present with high-scoring wins in successive Boxing Day games with the 5-2 win at the McCain Stadium in 2002 being arguably their best result there. The last time they met was in the 2003-04 FA Cup when Scarborough beat newly-promoted Rovers 1-0 at Belle Vue.

* Half-back Sam Olver - the last remaining player still involved from my time covering the Knights which came to an end when Covid-19 struck - was among the 21 players released by Doncaster Knights last week.

The fly-half, who missed most of the second half of last season due to injury, won many a game with his boot during his time at Castle Park and will always be assured of a warm welcome at the ground.

* I was sad to learn of the death of former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell at the weekend at the age of just 54.

I remember him scoring a well-taken hat-trick for Arsenal in the first leg of the 1987-88 FA Youth Cup final at Belle Vue to help the Gunners claim a 5-0 win which effectively put paid to any hopes the young Rovers had of lifting the trophy for the first time.

Although I suspect many Doncaster supporters feared a similar, or even worse outcome in the second leg, Rovers came away from Highbury with a creditable 1-1 draw.

* Having been a member of Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club for over 25 years before injury problems forced me to call it a day, I always enjoy the all-too-brief grass court season culminating at Wimbledon next month.

Andy Murray has flown the flag for the UK for most of the last decade or so and the 2024 championships will undoubtedly be his last. The Scot, who played in the Doncaster Junior Open when he was 14, has suffered no end of problems over the last couple of years and the jury is still out as to whether he should have retired at the top after hip surgery rather than carry on and be regularly beaten by players he would previously have beaten in straight sets