Rugby union: Doncaster Knights edged out in narrow defeat at Bedford Blues
Doncaster Knights were unable to back up their superb win at Worcester Warriors as their winless run at a key second-tier rival was extended on Friday night.
Darren Fearn’s side were beaten 36-32 by Bedford Blues, making it nine seasons since they last won at Goldington Road.
They at least took two bonus points from the game with five tries and losing within seven. Russell Bennett had one of those tries but crucially only converted two. Ryan Olowofela, Ollie Fox, George Roberts and Ben Chapman also crossed for Doncaster.
Knights' next outing is at home to Chinnor this Friday (November 7) at 7.30pm.