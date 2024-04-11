'Powerhouse' Doncaster Knights youngsters target cup success this month

Doncaster Knights' under-14s are in the Yorkshire Cup final this month.

Doncaster Knights' under-14s have made it to the final of the Yorkshire Cup. A total of 40 teams entered the competition but just two remain: Knights and Huddersfield, who they face on April 21 in the showpiece finale at Dore Moore, the home of Sheffield Tigers RUFC.

Knights overcame a tight affair with Beverley in the semi-finals, edging it 24-22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are all immensely proud of the sheer grit and determination the boys have portrayed to get this far and hope they can bring the cup back to Doncaster once again," said Sara Naylor, one of the proud parents of one of the group.

"The lads have worked incredibly hard in training and in classroom sessions. They are a powerhouse of a team but that is also thanks to the work put in by the coaches Colleen White and team manager Lee Gray. They work tirelessly behind the scenes for free to give these lads what they need to drive them so far,.

"It's more than a team, it's a family. Every time they step out on that pitch they know they have each other's backs.