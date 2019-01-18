Picture special: Wheatley Hills RUFC make their point against high fliers

Wheatley Hills had to settle for a four-try bonus point against Yorkshire Two title challengers Northallerton.

Kai Ramrattan, Reece Norton, TP Mavuso and Will Mann went over for the Brunel Road club but the visitors led for almost the entire game and ran out 32-22 winners.

Owen Gillvray

Northallerton, who are seven points behind leaders Goole, opened up an early 10-0 lead with a converted try and penalty, and managed to keep Wheatley at arm’s length for the remainder of the contest.

But Hills could take encouragement from their attacking play.

Ramrattan crossed from close range following a scrum and Norton went over to reduce the deficit to 10-17.

The ball was shifted wide for Mavuso to go in at the corner but that was the cue for the promotion challengers to extend their lead to 32-15.

James Currie

Mann secured a bonus point when he went over in the corner.

Wheatley are in eighth position in the table with six wins from 16 games.

- Doncaster Phoenix secured two precious bonus points at top of the table Scunthorpe in the Midlands Premier Division.

The young Phoenix side delivered a much-improved display and, but for a poor ten minutes before half time, the 34-27 scoreline might have been different.

Dan Undy

The hosts started brightly with a converted try but Phoenix struck back quickly courtesy of a penalty try.

When Phoenix received a yellow card on the half hour Scunthorpe took full advantage to score three quick fire tries and lead 29-10 at the break.

Another converted try after the re-start seemingly put the game out of reach.

But winger James Wright ran in two quick tries around the hour mark and, with minutes to go, a series of penalties allowed Phoenix to progress to the Scunthorpe line and from a forward drive flanker Alan Hudson crashed over to secure a try bonus point.

The try was successfully converted by fly-half Sam Brooke to also earn a losing bonus point.

Phoenix host Sheffield at Castle Park on Saturday.

- Promotion-chasing Thornensians won 11-7 at Leeds Corinthians in Yorkshire Three.