Doncaster Phoenix’s winning streak is over after Cleakheaton loss

Phoenix paid the price for missed opportunities as they threw away a 14-7 first-half lead in West Yorkshire.

Cleckheaton broke the deadlock through Braden Hunter after five minutes when the right winger crossed the line out wide for a try converted by Dale Breakwell.

Phoenix responded well and went on to dominate the first half, but squandered good attacking positions.

Jack Oxby scored for Doncaster Phoenix.

Scrum-half Matty Drennan did bring them level with a try converted by fly-half Sam Brooke and the visitors took the lead when Cleckheaton were reduced to 14 men.

Jack Oxby crashed over following a period of pressure with Brooke converting to make it 14-7.

But Cleakheaton were level before the break through another converted Hunter try in the final play of the half.

They regained the lead after the break after capitalising on an interception in their 22, which saw Tom Hainsworth run in from 85 metres to give them a 21-14 lead against the run of play.

Cleakheaton added another score through Jack Marshall’s unconverted try before Hainsworth sealed a comfortable win late on with another unconverted score.

Despite the defeat Phoenix remain sixth in the Regional 1 North East, seven points off Cleckheaton above them in fifth.

