Doncaster Phoenix let lead slip as they fall to fifth straight defeat against Ilkley
Doncaster Phoenix let a half time lead slip as they fell to a fifth straight defeat against Ilkley.
Phoenix had led 6-5 at the break thanks to two penalties from Sam Brooke but were leapfrogged in the Regional 1 North East table by their West Yorkshire opponents after eventually going down 16-26 at Castle Park.
A dominant first 30 minutes saw Phoenix leading 6-0 before Ilkley registered their first score through full-back Ben Magee’s unconverted try moments before the interval.
Brooke scored his third penalty of the afternoon following the restart to open up a 9-5 lead in favour of the hosts, only for the tables to then turn in the contest.
First, winger Ben Walker chased a kick ahead to touch down with fly-half Chuckie Ramsey converting to make it 9-12.
Ilkley were in the ascendancy and extended their lead when flanker Joe Lowes went over just before the hour mark.
Ramsey again converted to make it 9-19 before crossing the line himself and adding the extras to open up a 9-26 lead and secure a bonus point.
But Phoenix were not done and reduced the deficit thanks to Matty Drennan’s 13th try of the season.
The scrum-half intercepted possession when Ilkley tried to run out of defence and went over near the sticks.
Brooke added the extras to make it 16-26 as Phoenix rallied.
In the dying minutes Brooke missed the chance to score a fourth penalty, which would have secured a losing bonus point and prevented Ilkley moving above Phoenix into eighth place.