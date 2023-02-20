Doncaster Phoenix let lead slip as they fall to fifth straight defeat against Ilkley

Phoenix had led 6-5 at the break thanks to two penalties from Sam Brooke but were leapfrogged in the Regional 1 North East table by their West Yorkshire opponents after eventually going down 16-26 at Castle Park.

A dominant first 30 minutes saw Phoenix leading 6-0 before Ilkley registered their first score through full-back Ben Magee’s unconverted try moments before the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooke scored his third penalty of the afternoon following the restart to open up a 9-5 lead in favour of the hosts, only for the tables to then turn in the contest.

Matty Drennan scored Doncaster Phoenix's sole try.

First, winger Ben Walker chased a kick ahead to touch down with fly-half Chuckie Ramsey converting to make it 9-12.

Ilkley were in the ascendancy and extended their lead when flanker Joe Lowes went over just before the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey again converted to make it 9-19 before crossing the line himself and adding the extras to open up a 9-26 lead and secure a bonus point.

But Phoenix were not done and reduced the deficit thanks to Matty Drennan’s 13th try of the season.

The scrum-half intercepted possession when Ilkley tried to run out of defence and went over near the sticks.

Brooke added the extras to make it 16-26 as Phoenix rallied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad