Doncaster Phoenix ease relegation fears with seven-try victory

Relegation-threatened Doncaster Phoenix kicked off the new year with a much-needed 43-32 win at home to Sandbach.

Phoenix scored seven tries on their way to a fifth league victory in the Midlands Premier Division.

They are one place and now nine points better off than bottom side Syston.

First half tries from forwards Luke Rivers and Will Holling, player coach Adam Kettle and Jacob Robinson put Phoenix in control.

James Wright and Declan Cusask went over after the re-start and Will Smith chased a loose ball to open up a 43-13 lead, before the visitors scored three late tries.

Wheatley Hills lost 54-21 at Yorkshire Two leaders Goole.

Promotion-chasing Thornensians eased to a 64-14 victory at home to Skipton in Yorkshire Three.