Doncaster Phoenix beat table-topping Billingham for fifth straight win

Phoenix were quick out of the blocks at Castle Park and left winger Patrick Selkirk grabbed the opening try after 15 minutes to give his side a 5-0 lead.

But Billingham, who had lost just once all season, quickly hit back through fly-half Jobe Roxby’s penalty, which made it 5-3.

Phoenix captain Sam Bottomley restored their lead on 20 minutes when he touched down just left of the posts, with fly-half Sam Brooke adding the extras to make it 12-3.

Chris Donk scored the winning try for Doncaster Phoenix.

Billingham brought the score to within two points through centre Luke Wilson before the break as Roxby added the extras.

The first twenty minutes of the second half were very much played in midfield with neither side on top until the hour mark when the Phoenix forwards once again started to dominate and following a spell of pressure club captain Chris Donk went over for a crucial try.

Brooke again added the conversion to give Phoenix some breathing space with the score at 19-10.

With Billingham needing to score twice to win Phoenix’s defence was immense and the home side could have stretched their lead, but three penalty attempts were missed.

Billingham eventually scored a try at the death through winger Joe Ross, which was converted by fly-half Peter Evans to make it 19-17 at full-time.