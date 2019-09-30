Doncaster Knights: 'We just didn't have any answer' - Clive Griffiths on Newcastle mauling
Doncaster Knights’ coaching staff will try and pick up the pieces from Sunday’s 57-0 Championship Cup Pool 2 defeat against Newcastle Falcons when the players report back today.
“Obviously we never expected to lose by that score but as I told the boys after the game we won’t be the only team to be on the end of a similar scoreline up there this season – especially when they get their World Cup players back,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.
“We were the architects of our own downfall early doors but after that we simply didn’t have any answer and they blew us away and you could see the gulf in class.
“Newcastle were very classy and ruthless and, as I say, they were just too good for us on the day.
“They were unrecognisable from the side which beat Jersey, admittedly never an easy place to go, in their first pool game and were still smarting and we probably felt the full wrath of that,” said Griffiths
“Although we made a number of changes - we wanted to have a look at some of the players who missed out against Hartpury – we still felt it was a competitive side because we want to give the Championship Cup a good fist.
“Some of the players who came in took the chance to impress and others didn’t.
“We experimented at full-back with Lloyd Hayes and he played well. Despite playing out of position at centre Kyle Evans ran hard and did really well.
“Sam Jones, one of several players to come off due to injuries, was playing well until he came off with a head injury.
“I thought Matt Smith, captain for the day, did really well, as did Marc Thomas on his first start. It was tough for Andrew Foster but I thought he scrummaged well.”