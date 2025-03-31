Doncaster Knights seal big away day win in the capital
Doncaster Knights ran out convincing 42-5 winners at London Scottish thanks to a rampant second half performance in the capital.
Five of their six tries came in the second 40 minutes, with George Roberts the only scorer in a first half that the Knights edged 7-5.
After the interval they turned on the style with Adam Hopkinson, Will Parry, Morgan Strong, Cory Teague and new loan player Obi Ene all scoring.
Alex Dolly contributed four conversions, with Russell Bennett adding two of his own in a convincing away win.
Joe Ford’s side are at home to Bedford Blues this coming Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.