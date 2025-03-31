Doncaster Knights seal big away day win in the capital

Doncaster Knights head coach Joe Ford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Doncaster Knights ran out convincing 42-5 winners at London Scottish thanks to a rampant second half performance in the capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five of their six tries came in the second 40 minutes, with George Roberts the only scorer in a first half that the Knights edged 7-5.

After the interval they turned on the style with Adam Hopkinson, Will Parry, Morgan Strong, Cory Teague and new loan player Obi Ene all scoring.

Alex Dolly contributed four conversions, with Russell Bennett adding two of his own in a convincing away win.

Joe Ford’s side are at home to Bedford Blues this coming Saturday.