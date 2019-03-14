Doncaster Knights announce latest signing as 2019/20 squad takes shape

Doncaster Knights have announced the signing of prop Andrew Foster from Yorkshire Carnegie as they continue to re-shape their squad for next season.

Foster, 24, has signed a two-year deal at Castle Park.

The tighthead’s arrival follows confirmation of deals for Cardiff Blues centre Jack Roberts, Coventry prop Charlie Beech and Yorkshire Carnegie second row Matt Smith.

Foster has made 21 appearances for Carnegie this season after arriving from Rotherham Titans.

The Geordie spent 14 years at National One side Blaydon before joining Newcastle Falcons where he made his Premiership debut in April 2015 against Saracens and also featured in the European Rugby Challenge Cup

“Andy has developed into one of the best tightheads in the Championship and I know Steve Boden was reluctant to see him go,” said Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“We are fortunate to get his services next season to bolster up the right-hand side of the scrum.

“Andy has developed his overall game as well, in between the set-pieces has improved immensely so we are getting an all-round tighthead prop.”

Foster told Knights’ official website: “I am really excited to be joining Doncaster for the next two seasons. After speaking to Clive and seeing the direction the club is heading in it was an obvious choice for me.

“I have played at Castle Park a number of times over the last few seasons and it’s always a fantastic atmosphere. I am really looking forward to playing there regularly and meeting everyone at the club.”

Tom James, Ollie Stedman, Matt Challinor, Dougie Flockhart and Ben Hunter are among the existing players to have signed new deals at Knights.