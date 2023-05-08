Workington win had been coming says Doncaster RLFC chief Richard Horne

Their 46-6 win over the Cumbrians was their sixth in as many starts and easily their best performance of the season.

“I think it was a performance that we’ve been building towards,” said head coach Richard Horne. “We played really well for 60 minutes in our previous game against Oldham and apart from a little patch before half-time this was an 80-minute performance.

“All the players worked hard for each other and committed numbers to the rucks and slowed their big men down and denied them any sort of shape. On several occasions in the first half turned defence into attack and scored some really nice tries.

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne.

“We are playing expansive rugby which is entertaining to watch. We don’t want to be a one-out carry side and kicking to the corner; we like to throw the ball about. I know it comes with a bit of a risk playing that way but we back the players’ skill to capitalise.

“I thought that we were really clinical in attack and it was probably (stand-off) Ben Johnston’s best game of the season. He’s a great runner of the ball and he’s got great deception as he showed when breaking clear and then dummying his way over in the first half.

“Connor Robinson also played well in attack as well as kicking well and it was the best the two of them have played as a half-back partnership this season.

“I thought we were good value for our 22-6 interval lead and the try just after half-time made it harder for them to come back. It’s always important to score first after the break.

The game saw the debut of Australian-based hooker Joshua Veacock who has joined the Dons on a trial basis after he flew to the UK hoping to find himself a club.

“I thought he looked a bit nervous when he first came off the bench but after he settled down and he produced a solid display,” said Horne.

“As I say, we were happy with the performance but now it’s all about turning our attention to Sunday’s game at Dewsbury.

In-form winger Jack Sanderson will miss the game at the Flair Stadium after failing a HIA test after coming off in the first half.