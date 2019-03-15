Whitehaven v Doncaster RLFC: Team news and build-up ahead of Dons’ trip to Cumbria

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to improve on recent visits to Cumbria when taking on Betfred League One rivals Whitehaven at the Recreation Ground on Sunday (3pm).

“It’s never an easy place to go no matter which Cumbria sides you are playing and we know we are in for a tough game,” said assistant coach Pete Green.

“That’s why we offered the players the option of travelling up on Saturday but they preferred to go up on the day.

“We’ve had a look at a couple of their games and they are what you normally expect of a Whitehaven side. They are strong and physical up front and they’ve got Dion Aiye at half-back and Jessie Joe Parker at centre.

“Given the recent weather the pitch is likely to be very heavy and we’ve factored that into our training this week.

“Whatever the conditions we’ll be looking to play a quick game; we don’t want to get sucked into one-out rugby.”

The Dons will be boosted by three dual-registered players from Hull FC, including Hakim Miloudi, and the return of free-scoring centre Jason Tali, who missed last weekend’s Coral Challenge Cup win over Coventry,

“What with having Jason, who was left out as a precaution last week, back and the three Hull lads we’ve had training with us this week, we should have more strike power than against Coventry,” said Green.”

“Even so we’ll still need to play better over the 80 minutes than we did against Coventry.

“As I say, it will be another tough match but if we can come away with a win that would make it three from four against sides we expect to be challenging for the play-offs and we’d have taken that at the start of the season.”