The Challenge Cup Trophy (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Doncaster RLFC could hardly have had a tougher draw in next season’s Betfred Rugby League Challenge Cup.

The Dons, like all Betfred Championship and League One clubs, received a bye in the first round draw but were paired with Bradford Bulls at Odsal Stadium in the second round draw made immediately afterwards.

The game, which is the tie of the round, is likely to be played on Sunday, January 26 and will be the first competitive game of the season for both sides. The West Yorkshire side will have new coach Brian Noble, who steered them to glory in 2003 during his previous spell in charge, at the helm.

The Bulls will start the 2025 Championship campaign as one of the favourites to lift the title. They posted a resounding victory over the Dons at the same venue last season but needed a late rally to win a much closer game in the return at the Eco-Power Stadium.

With any side outside of the top flight drawn against a Super League side in the third round guaranteed home advantage following a restructure of the competition, both Bradford and the Dons will have an extra incentive to clear the second-round hurdle in addition to a confidence-boosting win ahead of their league game at the Eco-Power Stadium on June 1.

Yorkshire League side Doncaster Toll Bar, who have featured in the first round of the competition on several occasions in recent years, have been drawn away to Castleford-based amateurs Lock Lane in the first round with ties to be played over the weekend of January 11/12. The winners will host Championship newcomers Hunslet in the second round.