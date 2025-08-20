Rugby League: Dons look to get back on track against Barrow

The Dons are back on home soil again this Sunday, versus Barrow. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to bounce back from successive Betfred Championship defeats when they entertain Barrow Raiders at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The Dons, who had climbed into a play-off spot for the first time this season following four successive wins, dropped out of the top six following their defeat against fifth-placed Featherstone Rovers with Halifax, who have played a game more climbing above them following their win over lowly Hunslet.

The Cumbrians, who recently boosted their forward pack when signing Salford’s Joe Bullock, were flying high when they beat the Dons 24-19 at home earlier in the season but they have dropped to ninth following their home defeat against Widnes Vikings at the weekend.

It was the Cumbrians’ seventh defeat in their last eight games – though four of them have been against the current top five – a sequence of results which looks to have put paid to any realistic play-off hopes they may have entertained at the start of the month.

No 2 Chris Plume knows that the Dons cannot afford to drop points: “We have four games to play (three at home) and it is going to be tight with several clubs, including ourselves, all challenging for a play-off spot. We’ve got some tough games coming up in the run-in – three of the sides we’ve got to play are currently above us – but the aim is to win all of them,

“Having said that, we’ve got to be better against Barrow than we were against Featherstone. Barrow will be thinking that we’ve some defensive frailties that they can exploit after looking at the game. If losing gives you motivation then we’ve both got motivation to play better this weekend.

“They’ll be looking to do the double over us. I think our performance up there on the day was a little bit like Sunday’s game in that we were a bit underwhelming.

“I certainly think that we are going to have to be a lot better defensively than against Featherstone because we know that they have many threats with winger Tee Ritson (on loan from St Helens) being just one of them.”