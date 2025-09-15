Dons snatch defeat from jaws of victory as season ends on a low

The Dons suffered defeat on the last day of the season. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster RLFC flattered to deceive in their final Betfred Championship game of the 2025 season.

The Dons looked to be heading for their first win in six games when leading sixth-placed Halifax 16-0 at the end of an impressive first half showing. But, in an unexpected turnaround, the visitors posted four unanswered tries after the break to claim a 24-16 win at the Eco-Power Stadium to avenge their first home defeat of the season back in May. And with Featherstone Rovers losing at Bradford, they climbed above them to claim fifth spot while condemning the Dons to an eighth-placed finish.

Dons boss Richard Horne had demanded a vast improvement following the 56-0 drubbing at the hands of league leaders York Knights last time out, and for 40 minutes he could have had few complaints as his charges dominated the first half.

The Dons switched skipper Reece Lyne to the wing to cover for the injured Luke Briscoe with Watson Boas replacing him at centre. Ben Johnston took his place at stand-off in his last game for the club before retiring.

The Dons opened the scoring when they moved the ball to the left from a ten-metre scrum after Halifax full-back Owen Restall had dropped Craig Hall’s towering kick, with leading scorer Edene Gebbie cutting inside and then outside to touch down in the corner.

Gebbie went into the game joint top of the Championship try-scoring chart but the try wasn’t good enough to keep him there with York’s Ben Jones-Bishop taking the honours courtesy of a first-half hat-trick in their big win over Batley.

The Dons were in again on nine minutes – Watson Boas touching down from a neat grubber kick by man-of-the-match Johnston. Robinson, who had one of his best games of the season in the 30-6 win at The Shay, added the touchline conversion to give his side a 10-0 lead.

The Dons continued to impress with the quality of their handling and their ambition with the ball – all the more noteworthy given the driving rain and blustery conditions - and came close to extending their lead in the first quarter through Johnston.

It took the visitors until the start of the second quarter to make their first serious inroads into the Doncaster half and star forward Adam Tangata was held up over the line.

The Dons quickly regained the momentum and opened up a 16-0 lead on 34 minutes. Johnston sent second-rower Sam Smeaton – one of three Doncaster forwards to list Halifax as one of their former clubs - over from close range for a try again converted by Robinson.

Halifax turned defence into attack on 47 minutes. Centre Alfie Johnson latched on to a dropped ball and offloaded to winger Ben Tibbs who ran 50m to claim his 13th try of the season. Jack Hansen converted to cut the deficit to 16-6.

Had Johnston’s well-taken touchdown from Robinson’s pass 25m out not been ruled forward that could have been the end of Panthers’ comeback.

The visitors rode their luck and with half-backs Louis Jouffret and Jack Hansen capitalising on some good work by their forwards, they started to control the game.

After going close on several occasions they cut the deficit to just four points. A grubber-kick to the line by Hansen hit the foot of the post and Maxime Jobe had the simple job of touching down for a try converted by Jouffret.

The visitors got their noses in front at the start of the final quarter when Jouffret dummied his way over from ten metres out and touched down near enough for Hansen to add the extras.

They extended their lead when centre Charlie Graham touched down after Hansen’s kick had been palmed back to him near the line. Hansen tagged on the extra to leave the Dons needing two tries and a conversion to snatch victory.

But it wasn’t until the closing stages, during which time Gebbie had a try disallowed for stepping into touch, that they once again looked a threat and Halifax held out to claim their fifth successive win and will travel to Oldham in the play-offs this weekend in a confident mood.

Dons: Hall, Lyne, Boas, Hey, Gebbie, Johnston, Robinson, Pauli, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Hepi. Subs: Knowles, Misky, Johnson, Mafi.