Dons' play-off hopes in tatters after slender Oldham defeat

Dons were narrowly beaten at Oldham. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster RLFC’s Betfred Championship play-off hopes are hanging by a thread following their 13-12 defeat against high-flying Oldham at Boundary Park.

With both sides scoring two converted tries, a 69th minute drop goal by former Super League full-back Ryan Brierley – a recent signing from Salford Red Devils - ultimately decided a pulsating game which neither side probably deserved to lose.

Fourth-placed Oldham have invested heavily following promotion last season and they extended their unbeaten home run dating back to mid-May to increase their hopes of a top-three finish and boost their Super League credentials.

Were the Dons to beat the odds and claim the final play-off spot up for grabs, the two sides would meet again at Boundary Park later this month. Where that to happen they would be hoping it proved a case of third time lucky. And so it could.

With Greg Burns again ruled out, Dons boss Richard Horne switched stand-off Watson Boas – who has played there for Papua New Guinea in the last World Cup – to hooker and started veteran Ben Johnston at stand-off.

Horne was forced to make a late change when prop Jordan Baldwinson was injured in the warm-up.

Oldham took a third-minute lead when a grubber-kick by Brierley took a deflection off a Doncaster defender close to the line and bounced kindly for winger Phoenix Laula-Togaga’e, who proved to be a thorn in the Dons’ side throughout, to score in the corner.

The Dons bombed a chance to level the scores on eight minutes. Slick handling along the line in the Oldham 20 created an overlap on their left flank. But centre Brad Hey, who could have scored himself, decided to try and put leading scorer Edene Gebbie over only for his pass to be ruled forward.

The Dons continued to ask questions of the Oldham defence and Boas was held inches short when trying to score from acting half-back on 18 minutes. Oldham’s relief was short-lived, however, with Gebbie racing over for a try converted by scrum-half Connor Robinson to give his side a 6-4 lead.

A mistake from the restart saw the Dons forced to drop out from under their own posts and Oldham were twice tackled just short prior to Johnston saving the danger from a grubber-kick over the line in the nick of time.

The Dons had to withstand further pressure prior to returning to the attack where they again tested the Oldham defence with their expansive tactics.

Oldham continued to force the Doncaster defence to dig deep when they had the ball in good areas and the pacey Brierley shot past several defenders in trademark style before being halted.

The home side drew level shortly after a trademark run by Brierley had taken play to the Doncaster 20. Former NRL and Super League half-back Josh Drinkwater converted a penalty to make it 6-6 at the interval. A fair reflection on an entertaining first half during which both sides had impressed.

Much of the third quarter was played during a torrential downpour and both teams deserve credit for their handling – though the Dons made the more mistakes. Oldham broke the deadlock on 64 minutes. The speedy Laulu-Togaga’e raced down the middle of the pitch from the half way line and committed full-back Hall before sending Drinkwater over for a try the Australia also converted.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Hall, who otherwise had a good game, kicked the ball dead from the restart giving Oldham a prime attacking position from which they went close to increasing their 12-6 lead. Hall failed to find touch from a 20m scrum penalty putting his side under further pressure during which Brierley dropped a goal to leave the Dons needing to score twice in the last ten minutes of normal time.

It took a fine tackle to deny the dangerous Gebbie, who would have fancied his chances had he got clear, just inside the Oldham half. The Dons closed the gap on 78 minutes. Hall fed Gebbie 30m out and he outpaced the Oldham defence, including Brierley, to touch down near enough for Robinson to convert to set up a grandstand finish. Handling errors marred the Dons’ efforts to snatch a last-gasp win with Robinson dropping the ball deep into stoppage time as the Dons fanned the ball along the line trying to get Gebbie away again. It was to prove their last chance.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Johnston, Robinson, Bowden, Boas, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Knowles. Subs: Hepi, Johnson, Misky, Pauli.