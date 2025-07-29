Dons not giving up chase for fourth-placed spot

The Dons have another home game this coming Sunday.

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to boost their Betfred Championship play-off hopes when they entertain lowly Hunslet at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Head coach Richard Horne feels that the current top three are likely to finish there but he believes that fourth-placed Oldham, who have proved a surprise-packet after winning last season’s League One title, can be overhauled by the chasing pack.

Victory for the sixth-placed Dons, and defeat for Oldham away to leaders York this weekend, would see Horne’s side just two points adrift with a game in hand.

“We play them at their ground at the end of August and that’s going to be a massive game in terms of the play-offs,” said Horne.

The former Hull FC and Great Britain star, however, is looking no further than Sunday’s game where he will be setting his side two targets: one to win the game and second to improve the club’s points difference.

It was Featherstone’s huge win over Hunslet at the South Leeds Stadium which is helping them to head the Dons, who have a game in hand, on points difference.

“With four sides, including ourselves, chasing probably two play-off places, points difference could be crucial at the end of the season,” said Horne. “Sunday’s win over Batley improved ours and we’ll be hoping to improve that even further on Sunday.

“But even though they’ve suffered several very heavy defeats in recent games, both home and away, Hunslet are no mugs and on their day they can put in a performance so we’ll not to treating them lightly.

“They’ve struggled since winning promotion and they are working on a small budget but they’ll come here and give it a go. However, I’d like to think that the form we are in that we’ll be good enough to do a job on them.

“Having said that, we’ve looked at ourselves this week to see where we can improve and make sure we are better in the areas where we were poor against Batley.

“But, as I’ve said before, the boys know that they have to turn up no matter who they are playing because this league is crazy in terms of results, and you’ll get found out if you don’t.”

Horne, who will be give late fitness tests to several players who suffered injuries against Batley, will definitely be without winger Edene Gebbie – the top try-scorer in the Championship this season with 22 touchdowns.

“We’ll definitely miss him over the next two weeks while he serves his two-match ban for a high tackle in the Widnes game and we’ll either have a look at bringing someone in or using one of our own boys so we might go a bit bigger and more powerful,” he said.