Dons' Brad Hey. Pic: @Doncaster_RLFC/X.

Doncaster RLFC’s Betfred Championship play-off fate could be decided this weekend at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Defeat in Sunday’s game against a York Knights side on a 15-game winning sequence, would put paid to the Dons’ outside hopes and see the visitors lift the League Leaders Shield.

The Dons will not lack motivation for in addition to vital league points they want to avenge an embarrassing 66-0 defeat at the LNER Stadium back in April.

“We just didn’t turn up on the day,” said head coach Richard Horne, who is hoping home fans can act as an extra man in the return.

“We had no energy or defensive line speed. Nothing. Everything was on their terms and they played very well. They are a very good side and they’ve recruited very well.

”We had a good talk in training the following week and if anything that was a turning point in our season because we went on a good run after that which culminated with us holding down a play-off spot.

“Apart from York, we’ve competed very well against the top sides, who all have bigger budgets, and we could have beaten the likes of Toulouse and Bradford (away) in recent weeks as well as Oldham on Sunday. They’ve all said that we are one of the toughest sides they’ve played this season so we are punching above our weight.”

Centre Brad Hey, who has enjoyed another solid season, says that the players are keen to try and avenge the club’s biggest defeat of the season.

Hey, who missed the earlier game, told the Free Press: “I think we need to try and show them what we are about and that we are a better side than we looked that day. The size of that defeat has certainly given us an added incentive.

“But we know we are going to have to be at our best and to take any chances that come our way. You only have to look at the league table, and the quality they’ve got in their squad, to realise the size of our task. But despite our recent results we’ve got to be confident as a group going into the game that we are going to be able to compete as we have done against most of the other sides above us including those were we’ve just come up a bit short.

“We’ve left ourselves with a lot to do (to make the play-offs) but we’ll be looking to try and take it to the wire and see where that takes us.”