Doncaster RLFC need to win their remaining two games and hope that other results go for them if they are to feature in their first Betfred Championship play-offs in over a decade.

Sunday’s 13-12 defeat at fourth-placed Oldham at Boundary Park – their fifth successive reversal - means that their destiny is no longer in their hands.

In order to claim the final play-off spot they have beat leaders York on Sunday and play-off rivals Halifax seven days later – both games at home – and hope that Widnes beat Halifax this weekend and then lose at home to London Broncos.

“It was a better performance than in recent games and it was a great game of rugby league for the spectators to watch,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“Both sides played it tough and they came up with a couple of special plays to win the game. There were a lot of ifs and buts but we just fell short again and the boys (some of whom we on their knees at the final whistle) were hugely disappointed in the dressing room because we felt it was a game we could have won.

“I certainly felt that when we got it back to 13-12 late on that we had enough time to win the game because I knew we’d have at least two sets.

“I never question their attitude and apart from the York game they’ve always turned up with intent so if things don’t always go right you can live with that.

“Again they gave it a really good go against an Oldham who have spent a lot of money on quality players, but I just felt that their spine probably organised the team, and got them around the park, better than ours did on the day.

“Despite the defeat there were some huge positives but the downside is that we are now relying on other results to go our way and we’ve also got to win both our remaining games. Neither will be easy.

“It’s not a position we wanted to find ourselves in but we’ll not give up until it is mathematically impossible. We’ll reflect on where we can be better – we made far too many errors and didn’t build enough pressure on their line - in the build-up to the York game.

“Their completion rates were in the 80s and ours were up in the high 60s and that’s not good enough to get a result against the top sides. Consequently, we lacked energy when we had the ball because of the amount of defending we were having to do in the second half and we also came up with errors or wrong options on the last plays which helped them.”