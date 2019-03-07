Doncaster Toll Bar beat holders to reach Presidents Cup final

Doncaster Toll Bar hit back with a late try to reach the final of the Pennine Presidents Cup with a 20-16 win over holders Ovenden.

Toll Bar started well and took an early lead with tries from Peter Green and Nathan Brown, with Kieron Lawton converting one.

Photo: AM-Images

Championship leaders Ovenden came into the game with a converted try but Toll Bar hit back immediately with Joseph Barron going over to give them a 14-6 lead at the break.

The visitors - who beat Sharlston Rovers in last year's final at Featherstone Rovers on their way to a silverware treble – came out strong for the second half and moved into the lead with two tries and a conversion.

But Toll Bar held their nerve and they hit back late in the game.

Gaz Carey crossed the line in the corner before Lawton slotted over a superb kick from the touchline to give Toll Bar the win.