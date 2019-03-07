Doncaster Toll Bar beat holders to reach Presidents Cup final

Doncaster Toll Bar hit back with a late try to reach the final of the Pennine Presidents Cup with a 20-16 win over holders Ovenden.
Toll Bar started well and took an early lead with tries from Peter Green and Nathan Brown, with Kieron Lawton converting one.
Championship leaders Ovenden came into the game with a converted try but Toll Bar hit back immediately with Joseph Barron going over to give them a 14-6 lead at the break.
The visitors - who beat Sharlston Rovers in last year's final at Featherstone Rovers on their way to a silverware treble – came out strong for the second half and moved into the lead with two tries and a conversion.
But Toll Bar held their nerve and they hit back late in the game.
Gaz Carey crossed the line in the corner before Lawton slotted over a superb kick from the touchline to give Toll Bar the win.