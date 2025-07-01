Doncaster rugby league team set for Blackpool trip and national tournament

Doncaster Toll Bar Masters

A Doncaster rugby league team that caters for players aged 35 and over are getting ready to compete at a national festival later this year.

Doncaster Toll Bar Masters was established in 2022 and three years on they now proudly boast over 75 registered players ranging from 35 up to 77 years of age. That number includes several ex-professionals in their ranks who are ably supported by seasoned club veterans as well as players with no rugby background at all.

The club is now preparing to send a team to take part in the National Masters Festival at Blackpool on September 6, as club chairman Wayne Morton explains.

"Masters Rugby League is strictly a social version of the sport for players aged 35+ for men’s and 30+ for women’s," he says.

"There are no winners with the focus being on enjoyment, improving fitness and promoting mental health amongst other.

"This year the Rugby Football League (RFL) will be hosting a masters event with teams from all over the country attending to play the game with respect, enjoyment and in the true spirit of camaraderie.

"We'll be taking a squad to compete and are extremely grateful for the financial support for a third year running from Gary Warner of Warners Fish Merchants and sponsorship from Professional Security which helped supply our new masters polo shirts."

Wayne adds that new players are more than welcome. The club train at Prospect Road, Toll Bar at 6.45pm every Thursday.

He added: "Get yourself down. You’ll be warmly welcomed and you could find yourself on that train to Blackpool!"