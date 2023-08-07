News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Doncaster RLFC sign former Castleford Tigers pair for Betfred League One run-in

Doncaster RLFC have added experienced former Castleford Tigers pair Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo to their ranks ahead of the promotion run-in.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 18:37 BST

Both players are awaiting visa clearance, however, which Dons say is “expected to be completed in the coming weeks.”

They missed Sunday’s 28-22 defeat away to North Wales Crusaders, a result which ended Dons’ slim hopes of automatic promotion from Betfred League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster head coach Richard Horne said: "As soon as we became aware of both Fonua and Faraimo's availability we made contact.

Mahe Fonua. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty ImagesMahe Fonua. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Mahe Fonua. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Most Popular

"The opportunity to bring in such high quality and vastly experienced players is something we can't turn down and that's what these two bring to the squad.

"Leading into the playoffs you want options in terms of squad depth and the careers Mahe and Bureta have had in top flight rugby league so far speak for themselves."

Fonua and Faraimo have notched up over 300 appearances between them in the NRL and Super League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outside-back Fonua has represented Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers in the rugby league’s premier club-level competition and won two Challenge Cups with Hull FC in 2016 and 2017.

He spent time on loan at Betfred Championship side Halifax earlier this year and is due to join the Mackay Cutters in his native Australia on a two-year deal from the 2024 campaign.

Faraimo spent three years at Hull after joining from NRL side Parramatta Eels in 2018. He signed for Castleford in 2022.

Third-placed Doncaster remain on track to qualify for the play-offs for the third year running with three games to go.

Related topics:Doncaster RLFCLeague OneCastleford TigersMahe FonuaRichard HorneNRLSuper League