Doncaster RLFC sign former Castleford Tigers pair for Betfred League One run-in

Both players are awaiting visa clearance, however, which Dons say is “expected to be completed in the coming weeks.”

They missed Sunday’s 28-22 defeat away to North Wales Crusaders, a result which ended Dons’ slim hopes of automatic promotion from Betfred League One.

Doncaster head coach Richard Horne said: "As soon as we became aware of both Fonua and Faraimo's availability we made contact.

Mahe Fonua. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

"The opportunity to bring in such high quality and vastly experienced players is something we can't turn down and that's what these two bring to the squad.

"Leading into the playoffs you want options in terms of squad depth and the careers Mahe and Bureta have had in top flight rugby league so far speak for themselves."

Fonua and Faraimo have notched up over 300 appearances between them in the NRL and Super League.

Outside-back Fonua has represented Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers in the rugby league’s premier club-level competition and won two Challenge Cups with Hull FC in 2016 and 2017.

He spent time on loan at Betfred Championship side Halifax earlier this year and is due to join the Mackay Cutters in his native Australia on a two-year deal from the 2024 campaign.

Faraimo spent three years at Hull after joining from NRL side Parramatta Eels in 2018. He signed for Castleford in 2022.