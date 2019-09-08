Doncaster RLFC set up Newcastle clash in play-offs
Doncaster RLFC will take on Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park this weekend in the first round of the Betfred League One play-offs.
Their impressive 30-4 win over Workington Town at Derwent Park, coupled with Hunslet’s home defeat against Oldham, saw the Dons claim fourth spot on points difference.
The winners of the Newcastle game will take on second-placed Oldham with the victors going through to the final. The losers will entertain the winners of Hunslet-Workington with a place in the semi-final up for grabs.
“Newcastle is a tough place to go, though we won there at the start of the season, but we’ll go up there in a confident mood after the result against Workington,” said Dons No 2 Pete Green.
“We’d talked about getting off to a good start and winning the forward battle and we did both of those things. All our forwards were dominant with the likes of (loose-forward) Brad Foster being outstanding.
“We were also clinical in the backs and we scored three good first half tries to lead 18-0 at the interval.
“We knew that they’d give it a real go in the second half but when Matty Beharrell kicked an early penalty it left them needing to score at least four converted tries to win – something they never looked like doing.
“They did come into the game more in the second half because we became a bit sloppy at times but that can happen when you are well ahead.
“They tried to keep Rangi (Chase) quiet but although he didn’t score he was involved in a couple of our tries.
“Also by marking him they left space for other players such as Frankie Mariano who both helped create a try and scored himself.”
Second-rower Evan Hodgson looks doubtful for the game at Newcastle game after picking up a knee injury.