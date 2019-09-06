Doncaster RLFC: Jordie Hedges back for vital Workington trip

Jordie Hedges

The versatile Hedges hasn’t played since suffering a deep facial wound, which required surgery, in the defeat at Oldham.

But the Dons will make a late call on a couple of backs, neither of whom are expected to miss the start of the play-offs, who picked up injuries in the win over Keighley last weekend.

Dons No 2 Pete Green said the club had contingency plans in place should either player be ruled out.

“Apart from those players who are out for the season, we have got a healthy squad at a time when some other clubs are struggling for numbers,” said Green.

“We had 25 players training this week and there is a lot of competition for places and you could see that in the intensity of the session on Thursday night.

“There have been times this season when we’ve had 12 or 13 training because of players being out injured, or we were nursing players so that they could play at the weekend, and you are limited what you can do.”

Workington were one of the club’s Green was referring to and the Cumbrians had only two fit substitutes in their 30-16 win at Hunslet last weekend – a result which boosted the Dons’ hopes of claiming fourth spot.

But he is aware that last season’s beaten play-off finalists, who have won their last four games, still boast a number of match-winners including hooker Sean Penkywicz.

“He is their key man and he’s very smart,” said Green. “Everything goes through him so we’ve got to close him down in the ruck area.

“Prop Fuifui Moimoi is also a threat and we know what a dangerous player he is close to the line.

“Their half-backs are also capable of coming up with something unexpected at times so we’ve also got to be aware of that.

“We know what we are going to be up against up there and what we’ve got to do to get a result and but we feel that we’ve got enough quality in our side to go up there and get a result.

“The boys know the position and no one wants to go back up there in the play-offs next week which would be the case if we lost.