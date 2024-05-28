Doncaster RLFC forward Pauli demands improvement for visit of Whitehaven

Pauli Pauli, now at Doncaster, has quickly established himself as a fans' favourite. (Picture by Stephen Gaunt/Touchlinepics.com).

Doncaster RLFC’s giant forward Pauli Pauli shared the fans’ disappointment of the 34-8 Betfred Championship defeat at Halifax at the weekend.

“It was a tough result to take,” said Pauli. “We didn’t stick with our structures and there was a lot of things in defence that we did wrong and we’ve worked on putting them right in training this week.

“It was a bit of an energy battle at Halifax with it being a humid day and once you get on top in the energy battle, as they did, you are on the front foot. As I say it was a disappointing performance until the last ten minutes when we showed what we can do and scored both our tries. But we didn’t play like that for the full game.

“That’s what we’ll need to do against Whitehaven at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday. We are still in the top half and I’m confident that we are good enough to still be there at the end of the season.”

The 6’5in prop/second-row first appeared in the British game, after playing in the NRL for both Parramatta and Newcastle Knights, when joining Super League side Wakefield Trinity in 2016.

“It has been a good move for me and I’ve found my love for the game again. Carl (Hall) has produced a massive difference to my mindsight and also bringing in the other boys who are here. We’ve got a good squad and I’m enjoying the experience of being with the boys – who have all bought into what Rich (Horne) and Carl are trying to do – and to help out where I can.”

Unlike a lot of former Super League players Pauli, who has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite, is not missing playing in the top flight.

“I’m enjoying playing at this level as I don’t have the same pressure any more,” he told the Free Press. “The Championship is a good standard but it is less structured than the Super League and I can play with more freedom, which suits my game.”