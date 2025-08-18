Doncaster RLFC drop out of play-off spots after Yorkshire derby defeat

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Rugby League, Betfred Championship Doncaster Dons v Featherstone Rovers, Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 17/08/2025, K.O 3pm

Doncaster RLFC dropped out of the Betfred Championship play-off spots following their 42-30 defeat against Featherstone Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium and Halifax’s win over Hunslet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers, who started game level on points with the sixth-placed Dons, but with a better points difference, led throughout in a surprisingly high-scoring game.

Looking to build on an heroic performance in defeat away to second-placed Bradford last time out, a much stronger Doncaster side made the early running with prop Suaia Matagi showing up well, and it needed a try-saving tackle by full-back Caleb Aekins to halt leading try-scorer Edene Gebbie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Smeaton, one of several former Featherstone players in their side, was held just short.

Rovers opened the scoring when former Super League half-back Ryan Hampshire shot through a gap in midfield prior to kicking ahead and collecting a favourable bounce to touch down near enough for his half-back partner Ben Reynolds to convert.

The two men both posed the Dons problems throughout the game and it was from Hampshire’s kick to the corner which led to winger Derrell Olpherts touching for a second converted try after stand-in winger Logan-Taylor Moy had dropped the ball close to the line.

Rovers had the momentum at that stage with the Dons continuing to concede too many penalties and making too many handling mistakes. They looked all set to add to their lead when they created an overlap on Doncaster’s left flank but Hampshire, who had hardly put a foot wrong at that stage, blotted his copybook by trying to score himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remained on the attack, however, and Reynolds kicked a 27th minute penalty to give his side a three-score lead.

The Dons moved the ball from the 10m scrum in front of the posts and Boas floated a long pass out to Moy who finished well from ten metres out.

Connor Robinson added the touchline conversion to cut the deficit to eight points.

Hall and Moy got themselves in a mix-up dealing with a kick ten metres out and the Dons were fortunate to see a Rovers touchdown disallowed. But their relief was short-lived with centre James Glover dotting down from the resulting scrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reynolds conversion came back off the post but leading 18-6 deep into injury time the visitors were in a strong position.

The Dons again managed to get Gebbie away again down the left and he ran on before finding Hall on his inside and he just managed to hold the cover over for a vital try which Robinson again converted to leave just six points separating the two sides at the end of an eventful first half.

The Dons took the game to Rovers at the start of the second half. But once again the visitors, who had lost just two of their last ten games - both against top-three sides – scored against the run of play on 46 minutes.

Their lead quickly turned into 18 points when Reynolds converted his own try after Moy was wrong-footed by an awkwardly bouncing ball from a kick which saw Glover send the half-back over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shell-shocked Dons reduced the deficit on 52 minutes when Robinson, who also added the conversion, won the race to Hall’s grubber kick.

Gebbie looked a certain scorer before being nailed just short of the line on the hour mark. What could have been 30-22 with the conversion to come turned into 36-18 when Connor Jones raced through for a 61st minute converted try after the ball bobbled about on the edge of the Dons 20.

The result looked to be a foregone conclusion at that stage and it would have been but for Hall just beating Glover to a kick on the line.

Hall then set up the chance for the impressive Pauli Pauli to crash over in trademark style. Robinson again added the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons were in again four minutes later – Robinson rounding off some impressive handling and support play when sending Moy over in the corner. His touchline conversion cut Rovers lead to just six points.

Just when the game looked set for a grandstand finish, Rovers capitalised on another handling error with Glover managing to get a touch to a grubber kick a split-second before the ball ran dead.

Reynolds again added the extras to give his side a 12-point lead with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Dons: Hall, Moy, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Baldwinson, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Laidlaw. Subs: Gardiner, Hepi, Pauli, Misky. 18th man: Johnson.